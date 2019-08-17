Sports
Dirocie’s homer leads Kingsport to 9-8 win over Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Anthony Dirocie hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 9-8 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Saturday.
The home run by Dirocie scored Cole Kleszcz and Cristopher Pujols to give the Mets a 9-7 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, Pulaski cut into the deficit on a single by Ryder Green that scored Antonio Cabello.
Jender De Jesus (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mitch Spence (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
Kingsport took advantage of some erratic Pulaski pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.
Green doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Yankees.
Comments