Perez leads Monterrey to 4-3 win over Tijuana

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Felix Perez had two hits and scored two runs as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Toros de Tijuana 4-3 on Saturday.

Monterrey started the scoring in the second inning when Sebastian Elizalde hit an RBI single and Ali Solis hit a two-run single.

After Monterrey added a run in the third on a single by Agustin Murillo, the Toros cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Luis Alfonso Cruz hit a two-run home run.

The Toros saw their comeback attempt come up short after Yeison Asencio scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the Monterrey lead to 4-3.

Monterrey left-hander Anthony Vasquez (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Manny Barreda (7-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.

For the Toros, Cruz homered and singled, driving in two runs.