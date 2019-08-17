Rodriguez, Cooper lift Mahoning Valley over Batavia 11-2

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Johnathan Rodriguez doubled and singled, driving in two runs as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers defeated the Batavia Muckdogs 11-2 on Saturday.

Michael Cooper tripled and doubled with three RBIs for Mahoning Valley.

Mahoning Valley took the lead in the first when Bryan Lavastida hit a two-run single and then scored on a triple by Cooper.

Mahoning Valley later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run second, when Rodriguez hit a two-run double to help put the game away.

Eric Mock (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Batavia starter Eli Villalobos (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Muckdogs, J.D. Orr singled twice, also stealing a base.