Paulino, McCray lift AZL Giants Black over AZL Athletics Green 2-0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Grant McCray doubled and singled twice, and Freddery Paulino allowed just four hits over six innings as the AZL Giants Black defeated the AZL Athletics Green 2-0 on Sunday.

Paulino (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out five.

AZL Giants Black scored its runs when Garrett Frechette and Richgelon Juliana hit RBI singles in the first and eighth innings.

Pedro Santos (2-3) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

The AZL Athletics Green were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the AZL Giants Black's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.