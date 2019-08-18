Gomez’s single leads AZL Angels to 8-4 win over AZL D-backs

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Cristian Gomez hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Angels to an 8-4 win over the AZL D-backs on Sunday.

The single by Gomez, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Gomez scored on an error later in the inning.

AZL D-backs answered in the top of the next frame when Douglas Lanza scored on an error to tie the game.

The AZL Angels took the lead for good in the seventh when Jose Guzman scored on an error.

Chase Chaney (1-4) got the win in relief while Raibel Custodio (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.