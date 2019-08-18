Contreras scores winning run in 12th, Vancouver beats Boise 3-2 in walk-off finish

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Mc Gregory Contreras scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the 12th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Boise Hawks 3-2 on Saturday.

Contreras scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Luis De Los Santos.

Vancouver went up 2-0 after Will Robertson and Adrian Ramos hit RBI doubles in the fourth and fifth innings. Boise answered in the next half-inning when Yorvis Torrealba and Trey Jacobs hit RBI doubles.

Reliever Luke Gillingham (1-1) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking one to get the win. Stephen Jones (2-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out one in the Northwest League game.