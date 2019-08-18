Ogletree overcomes tough start to win US Amateur championship at Pinehurst

Andy Ogletree hits the ball off the tee against John Augenstein during the final round at the USGA Amateur Golf Championship at the Pinehurst Country Club , in Pinehurst, N.C, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Andy Ogletree’s Twitter bio simply says “Georgia Tech golf.” That’s it. No extras.

Maybe that’s a tipoff. Ogletree, soon to be a senior at Tech, comes across as a no-frills kind of player and person, simply and quietly going about his business on the golf course. No talking to the ball. Few if any histrionics.

But Ogletree can now add “2019 U.S. Amateur champion” to that bio. Recovering from a staggering start in the scheduled 36-hole championship match at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, he fought back to top Vanderbilt golfer John Augenstein 2 and 1 and claim the Amateur’s Havemeyer Trophy.

Ogletree, from Little Rock, Miss., finished it off with a par at the 17th hole on the historic Pinehurst No. 2 course. The state of Mississippi had its first U.S. Amateur champion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After losing four of the first five holes of the match to fall 4-down, Ogletree kept grinding in the heat. He was 2-down after the first 18 holes, played on the No. 4 Course, and did not square the match until the 13th hole on Pinehurst No. 2 in the afternoon round -- the 31st of the match.

A winning par at the par-4 14th gave Ogletree his first lead of the match. That came after a poor drive by Augenstein, a senior at Vandy from Owensboro, Ky., whose path to the championship match included a victory over Akshay Bhatia, the 17-year-old from Wake Forest ranked as the fifth-best amateur in the world.

John Augenstein hits off the tee on the eighth hole during the final round against Andy Ogletree at the USGA Amateur Golf Championship at the Pinehurst Country Club , in Pinehurst, N.C, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker AP

A scrambling par at the 16th, where Ogletree bunkered his drive and his second shot but made a 6-foot putt to halve the par-4 hole, had him firing off a quick fist pump, a rare show of emotion. A hole later, he was the champion as Augenstein bogeyed.

Both players came to Pinehurst wanting to secure berths on the 2019 U.S. Walker Cup team and and did that, it was announced Sunday night. After winning their semifinal matches Saturday, both will have invites to the 2020 Masters.

The Masters’ defending champion traditionally is paired with the U.S. Amateur champion. That should put Ogletree in Tiger Woods’ group. How’s that for a perk, and Ogletree also will compete in the 2020 U.S. Open and British Open.

For the first time in U.S. Golf Association history, the Amateur championship match was played on two courses -- a curious decision in that all the matches leading up to the final were on No. 2 and it’s one of the world’s best layouts.

But Pinehurst is showcasing the No. 4 Course and its extensive redesign by Gil Hanse, and the course was used along with No. 2 in the two stroke-play qualifying rounds. Off the first tee on No. 4 went Augenstein and Ogletree on Sunday morning.

They call Augenstein “Flash” at Vandy and he looked the part the first five holes of the match. He won the second hole with a par, then the third, fourth and fifth holes with birdies in surging to the 4-up lead.

Augenstein was 1 under par and Ogletree 7 over in their semifinal matches. Augenstein came into the week 38th in the World Golf Amateur Rankings and Ogletree 120th, and it appeared the championship match might be that one-sided.

An interesting situation occurred at the par-4 12th. Ogletree putted to tap-in range and quickly collected his ball just before Augenstein conceded what would be a winning putt. But Augenstein told a USGA official his intention was to concede the putt, even if he had not yet said it, and Ogletree’s winning par shaved Augenstein’s lead to 3-up.

A winning birdie at the 18th at No. 4 pulled Ogletree to within 2-down, and after a two-hour lunch break Ogletree birdied the first hole on No. 2 as the championship was decided on the historic course designed by Donald Ross.

Ogletree was the first Georgia Tech player to reach the Amateur final since Matt Kuchar won in 1997. Asked to describe his hometown of Little Rock, Ogletree noted it has fewer than 2,000 people (“It’s not even considered a city”) and no stoplights.

“We have a little gas station that has a seafood buffet on Friday night. Incredible food!” he said.

It might have a U.S. Amateur trophy coming to it soon to spice things up even more.