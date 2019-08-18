Brugman leads Tacoma to 9-7 win over Fresno

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Jaycob Brugman hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 9-7 on Sunday. The Rainiers swept the four-game series with the win.

Brugman hit a solo shot in the second inning and then hit a three-run homer in the fifth, both off J.J. Hoover. Jake Fraley homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

Darin Gillies (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while George Kontos (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Grizzlies, Chuck Taylor homered and doubled, driving home two runs. Drew Ward homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

With the win, Tacoma improved to 8-4 against Fresno this season.