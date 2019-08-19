Guarate, Solarte spur AZL Padres 2 to 7-0 win over AZL Indians Blue

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Angel Solarte homered and had three hits, and Carlos Guarate allowed just two hits over five innings as the AZL Padres 2 topped the AZL Indians Blue 7-0 on Monday.

Guarate (6-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two.

AZL Padres 2 started the scoring in the first inning when Luis Almanzar hit an RBI single to score Junior Perez.

AZL Padres 2 later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run third.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jhonneyver Gutierrez (1-1) went three innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

AZL Indians Blue was held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the AZL Padres 2 staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, AZL Indians Blue is 3-1 against AZL Padres 2 this season.