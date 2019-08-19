Gaconi helps to shut out Tri-City, Brooklyn wins 5-0

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Corey Gaconi and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats 5-0 on Monday. The Cyclones swept the three-game series with the win.

Gaconi (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two hits over three scoreless innings. Ryan Gusto (0-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Brooklyn went up 2-0 in the second after Jose Mena hit an RBI double, scoring Ranfy Adon.

The Cyclones later added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Gavin Garay hit a solo home run, while Mena hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Mena was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs in the win.

The ValleyCats were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Cyclones' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Brooklyn improved to 6-3 against Tri-City this season.