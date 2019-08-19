Grande’s homer leads Missoula to 4-1 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Nick Grande hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 4-1 win over the Great Falls Voyagers in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The home run by Grande scored Kevin Watson to give the Osprey a 2-0 lead.

The Voyagers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Luis Curbelo scored on a groundout.

The Osprey later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Watson hit an RBI triple, while Jose Reyes hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Missoula right-hander Dustin Lacaze (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jason Morgan (2-5) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.