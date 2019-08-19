Davis leads Lowell over Connecticut 7-3

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Joe Davis hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Lowell Spinners beat the Connecticut Tigers 7-3 on Monday.

Lowell started the scoring in the first inning when Jaxx Groshans hit a two-run home run.

After Lowell added two runs in the third on a home run by Davis, the Tigers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jake Holton hit an RBI single, scoring Ryan Kreidler.

The Spinners later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Osvaldo De La Rosa (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Connecticut starter Keider Montero (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Lowell improved to 6-2 against Connecticut this season.