Keller, Kratz lift Scranton/WB over Pawtucket 11-1

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Erik Kratz homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Brian Keller tossed six scoreless innings as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 11-1 on Monday.

Keller (1-1) allowed four hits while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

Scranton/WB took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a two-run single by Mandy Alvarez.

The RailRiders later scored in three more innings to put the game away, including three runs in the second and eighth innings. In the second, Clint Frazier and Alvarez hit RBI singles, while Kratz hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Erasmo Ramirez (4-8) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

Scranton/WB took advantage of some erratic Pawtucket pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Scranton/WB improved to 6-1 against Pawtucket this season.