Packard leads West Michigan over Lake County 3-2

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Bryant Packard doubled and singled as the West Michigan Whitecaps topped the Lake County Captains 3-2 on Monday.

West Michigan got on the board first in the fourth inning when it put up three runs, including a single by Jack Kenley that scored Packard.

Lake County answered in the next half-inning when Bo Naylor hit an RBI double, bringing home Clark Scolamiero to cut the deficit to two.

The Captains saw their comeback attempt come up short after Raynel Delgado hit an RBI double, bringing home Daniel Schneemann in the ninth inning to cut the West Michigan lead to 3-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yaya Chentouf (3-5) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Lake County starter Ethan Hankins (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.