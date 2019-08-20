New York City FC faces Columbus following Heber’s 2-goal game

Columbus Crew SC (7-14-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (11-5-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC takes on Columbus after Heber registered two goals against FC Cincinnati.

New York City FC is 6-3-6 in Eastern Conference play. Heber leads the third-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 12 goals. New York City FC has scored 45 goals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Crew are 5-6-5 in conference games. Columbus is 3-1-4 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxi Moralez has six goals and nine assists for New York City FC. Valentin Castellanos has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

Pedro Santos has nine goals and three assists for Columbus. Gyasi Zardes has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 6-4-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.6 assists, 6.1 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Columbus: 2-4-4, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Joe Scally (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

Columbus: Federico Higuain (injured), Ricardo Clark (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured).