‘Parenthood is awesome.’ Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin finalizes the adoption of baby girl

Jaccob Slavin is about to enter a hockey season unlike any other for the Carolina Hurricanes, and it has little to do with the playoffs, amped up expectations or whether Justin Williams plays or retires.

Slavin is a father. He’s a changed man. The Canes defenseman and his wife, Kylie, have adopted a baby girl and they introduced Emersyn Ruth Slavin to the world through social media, posting her photo with her name this month on Jaccob’s Instagram account.

“No words can describe the joy in our house tonight! Emersyn Ruth is officially ours,” Slavin wrote.

A man of strong faith, Slavin gives thanks to the Lord for bringing his daughter into his life, into Kylie’s life. The adoption process can be long, emotional and draining and it was for the Slavins. But that’s behind them now. It’s all about family time, about providing a loving home for Emersyn Ruth, now more than four months old, and watching their first child grow.

“It’s a blast, so much fun,” Slavin said in an N&O interview Monday at Raleigh Center Ice. “I would consider her an easy baby, although I don’t know anything else. She’s been sleeping well for the most part. She’s super fun, super outgoing.”

Slavin smiled, saying, “She definitely has a little bit of a jabber mouth on her, but it’s a lot of fun. Emersyn is a blessing, that’s for sure. Parenthood is awesome.”

Slavin said before the 2018-19 season that he and his wife were on a waiting list to adopt a child. Months passed before the adoption finally was approved -- during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Slavin took some personal leave days away from the team and once took Canes owner Tom Dundon up on his offer to fly Slavin back to Raleigh on his jet after one of the playoff games.

While announcing the adoption in April, the Slavins posted a photo that had a sunflower covering Emersyn Ruth’s face. Once the adoption was finalized, the Slavins posted the new photo on Instagram.