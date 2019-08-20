Sports

‘Parenthood is awesome.’ Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin finalizes the adoption of baby girl

Jaccob Slavin is about to enter a hockey season unlike any other for the Carolina Hurricanes, and it has little to do with the playoffs, amped up expectations or whether Justin Williams plays or retires.

Slavin is a father. He’s a changed man. The Canes defenseman and his wife, Kylie, have adopted a baby girl and they introduced Emersyn Ruth Slavin to the world through social media, posting her photo with her name this month on Jaccob’s Instagram account.

“No words can describe the joy in our house tonight! Emersyn Ruth is officially ours,” Slavin wrote.

A man of strong faith, Slavin gives thanks to the Lord for bringing his daughter into his life, into Kylie’s life. The adoption process can be long, emotional and draining and it was for the Slavins. But that’s behind them now. It’s all about family time, about providing a loving home for Emersyn Ruth, now more than four months old, and watching their first child grow.

“It’s a blast, so much fun,” Slavin said in an N&O interview Monday at Raleigh Center Ice. “I would consider her an easy baby, although I don’t know anything else. She’s been sleeping well for the most part. She’s super fun, super outgoing.”

Slavin smiled, saying, “She definitely has a little bit of a jabber mouth on her, but it’s a lot of fun. Emersyn is a blessing, that’s for sure. Parenthood is awesome.”

Slavin said before the 2018-19 season that he and his wife were on a waiting list to adopt a child. Months passed before the adoption finally was approved -- during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Slavin took some personal leave days away from the team and once took Canes owner Tom Dundon up on his offer to fly Slavin back to Raleigh on his jet after one of the playoff games.

While announcing the adoption in April, the Slavins posted a photo that had a sunflower covering Emersyn Ruth’s face. Once the adoption was finalized, the Slavins posted the new photo on Instagram.

It’s been a crazy past two weeks but here are my wife’s words! (she says it perfectly) #AGTG -Hey everyone..we have a DAUGHTER! -Man oh man. Adoption is, by far, the most amazing, difficult, beautiful, exhausting, emotional, exciting, incredible journey that we have ever embarked on. But it all led us to THIS. It all led us to HER. God’s plans were SO MUCH BETTER than anything that we could have dreamt of. -There really aren’t words to describe the feelings that are felt when the absolute strongest woman that you have ever met chooses to trust you to raise her child. E’s birthmom is easily the bravest person we know. She chose life for this precious baby girl. She selflessly chose to carry E for 9 months, knowing that she would not be the one to take her home. I’m crying as I type this because my feelings and connection with her run just as deep as they do with our daughter. She is our hero and she is our family. -And oh, baby E. This girl. This beautiful, perfect, snuggly baby girl. Being chosen to be her parents is an honor that we will never grow numb to. She is the absolute best thing in our world. Our bond with her was instantaneous. She is the greatest gift of our lives. WE are the lucky ones in this story. -And finally, God. Our loving Father. My goodness, how much I feel His love for me as I love on her. To know that He adopted me into His family is something that hits me so much harder than it did 2 weeks ago. He sought after me and took me as His own child. He gives me (and all of the other saints) the same inheritance as His own Son. We were brought into His family by no doings of our own, but by His love and mercy. And that, too, is something that pray will never grow old to us. -We ask that everyone be respectful to the privacy of E and her birthmother, as we cannot and will not disclose their stories to the world... because they are THEIR stories. We also cannot post pictures of E’s face or her name until the finalization of the adoption, which could be many months. (Which sucks because the world deserves to see this precious face!!!) Please keep us all in your prayers as we go through this journey and transition!

