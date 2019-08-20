Here’s a look at the Carolina Hurricanes’ new road uniforms

Brind’Amour evaluates his first season as head coach Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour breaks down the success of his first year at head coach Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour breaks down the success of his first year at head coach

A new season will bring a new look for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canes on Tuesday revealed their road sweaters for the 2019-20 season. Gone is the Hurricanes logo on the front of the white jerseys. Replacing it: “Canes” with the letters spaced down and diagonally from left to right -- the “C” with two warning flags on it.

The Canes have had the logo on their uniforms since the team relocated from Hartford, Conn., in 1997 and rechristened as the Carolina Hurricanes. But the coming of Tom Dundon as the owner in January 2018 has led to multiple changes and the new road unis are another.

The swirling hurricane logo will remain, albeit raised 3-D decals positioned on the side of the white helmets. The warning flags, the Canes’ secondary logo, will be on the waistline.

Last season, the NHL approved the Canes wearing Hartford Whalers throwback jerseys, with the Whale’s distinctive logo, in two regular-season games against the Boston Bruins -- the first in Raleigh, then at Boston. The Canes again will wear Hartford jerseys this season in the Jan. 11, 2020 home game against the Los Angeles Kings.