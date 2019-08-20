Brown, Ortiz carry Clearwater to 4-1 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Jhailyn Ortiz hit two home runs, and Andrew Brown allowed just five hits over six innings as the Clearwater Threshers topped the St. Lucie Mets 4-1 on Tuesday.

Brown (4-7) allowed one run while striking out two and walking two to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Clearwater extended its lead when Ortiz hit a two-run home run.

St. Lucie answered in the bottom of the inning when Jed Lowrie hit an RBI single, scoring Hansel Moreno to cut the deficit to two.

The Threshers tacked on another run in the ninth when Matt Kroon scored on a sacrifice.

Jaison Vilera (2-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Carlos Cortes singled three times for the Mets.