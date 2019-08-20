Herrera’s run leads Hartford to 5-4 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Carlos Herrera scored on a forceout in the ninth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 5-4 win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday.

The forceout capped a two-run inning and gave the Yard Goats a 5-4 lead after Colton Welker hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Mylz Jones hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Vince Fernandez in the seventh inning to give the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead. The Curve came back to take a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning when Oneil Cruz scored on a double play and Logan Hill hit a two-run home run.

Jordan Foley (4-4) got the win in relief while Blake Cederlind (5-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.