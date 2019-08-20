d’Arnaud’s home run leads Omaha over New Orleans in 10 innings

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Chase d'Arnaud hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 7-5 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Tuesday.

The home run by d'Arnaud scored Erick Mejia and Jorge Bonifacio.

In the bottom of the inning, New Orleans scored on a double-play groundout by Gabriel Guerrero that brought home Peter O'Brien. However, the rally ended when Jonathan Dziedzic got Austin Dean to fly out to end the game.

The Storm Chasers tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Taylor Featherston hit a two-run home run.

d'Arnaud homered and singled, driving in four runs in the win.

Conner Greene (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Brett Graves (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.