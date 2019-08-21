Paulino’s single leads AZL Athletics Green to 4-1 win over AZL D-backs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jhoan Paulino hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the AZL Athletics Green to a 4-1 win over the AZL D-backs on Wednesday.

Jose Bonilla scored on the play to give the AZL Athletics Green a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

After AZL Athletics Green added three runs, the AZL D-backs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Rafael Jimenez hit an RBI single, scoring Angelo Altavilla.

Luis Martinez (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while AZL D-backs starter Cristian Pacheco (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.