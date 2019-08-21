Smith leads AZL Padres 1 to 10-2 win over AZL Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Payton Smith had three hits and scored two runs as the AZL Padres 1 topped the AZL Royals 10-2 on Wednesday.

AZL Padres 1 went up 3-0 in the sixth after Joshua Mears and Yerry Landinez hit RBI triples.

AZL Royals answered in the bottom of the inning when Enrique Valdez hit an RBI double, scoring Tyler Tolbert to get within two.

The AZL Padres 1 later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the seventh.

AZL Padres 1 right-hander Luarbert Arias (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Randy Acevedo (0-2) took the tough loss in the Arizona League game after giving up one run and four hits over five innings.