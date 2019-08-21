Sports
Aguascalientes beats Dos Laredos 7-4
NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Saul Soto and Juan Carlos Perez scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 7-4 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Tuesday.
The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Rieleros a 7-4 lead after Perez hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.
Linder Castro (3-2) got the win in relief while Dos Laredos starter Jose Oyervides (8-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
For the Tecolotes, Domonic Brown doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.
With the win, Aguascalientes improved to 7-3 against Dos Laredos this season.
