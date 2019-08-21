Mullen, Beck lead the way for Stockton

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Robert Mullen singled three times as the Stockton Ports beat the Visalia Rawhide 6-1 on Tuesday.

Austin Beck doubled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for Stockton.

Visalia tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Yoel Yanqui hit a solo home run.

Stockton answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Alfonso Rivas and Beck drove in one run each en route to the three-run lead.

The Ports later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Jonah Bride hit an RBI single, while Brallan Perez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Beck in the eighth.

Stockton right-hander Mitchell Jordan (10-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (5-7) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and 10 hits over six innings.