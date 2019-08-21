Perri hits grand slam, leads Palm Beach over Bradenton

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Perri hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 9-2 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Perri capped a five-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 9-2 lead after Nick Dunn hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Palm Beach right-hander Kyle Leahy (1-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brad Case (4-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.