Dean’s homer leads New Orleans to 5-3 win over Omaha

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Austin Dean hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 5-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Baby Cakes and a three-game winning streak for the Storm Chasers.

The home run by Dean scored Magneuris Sierra and was the game's last scoring play.

After New Orleans scored three runs in the first inning, Omaha tied the game 3-3 behind two hits and two RBI from Erich Weiss.

Parker Bugg (3-4) got the win in relief while Gabe Speier (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.