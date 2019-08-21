Maris hits walk-off single in 13th, Richmond beats Erie 11-10

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Peter Maris hit a walk-off single with one out in the 13th inning, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Erie SeaWolves 11-10 on Wednesday.

Johneshwy Fargas scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and stole third.

After Erie's Josh Lester hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th, Richmond tied the game 10-10 in the bottom of the inning when Jalen Miller hit an RBI single, driving in Heliot Ramos.

Reliever Matt Winn (1-1) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and one hit over three innings. Alex Lange (1-1) retired one batter by strikeout in the Eastern League game.

Gio Brusa homered and doubled, driving home three runs in the win.

The SeaWolves left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 17 baserunners in the loss. Lester homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs for the SeaWolves. Isaac Paredes doubled and singled four times, driving home three runs.