Gutierrez hits walk-off single, Tijuana beats Saltillo 3-2
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Gabriel Gutierrez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Saraperos de Saltillo 3-2 on Wednesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Toros and a three-game winning streak for the Saraperos.
Javier Salazar scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a ground out by Miguel Torrero.
Isaac Manny Rodriguez Salazar hit an RBI single, bringing home Torrero in the third inning to give the Toros a 1-0 lead. The Saraperos came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Rodriguez hit an RBI single, bringing home Juan Perez.
Tijuana tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Beau Amaral scored on a forceout.
Tijuana starter Orlando Lara allowed two runs and six hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked one. Casey Coleman (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Pina (3-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Rodriguez doubled and singled for the Saraperos.
