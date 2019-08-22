Baltimore’s Alberto puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (74-54, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (41-86, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (11-3, 3.34 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (2-6, 4.78 ERA)

LINE: Rays -227; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Hanser Alberto is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Baltimore readies to play Tampa Bay.

The Orioles are 18-42 against the rest of their division. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Alberto leads the team with a mark of .317.

The Rays have gone 30-26 against division opponents. Tampa Bay has hit 169 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 21, averaging one every 19.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and has 73 RBIs. Alberto is 13-for-38 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Meadows leads the Rays with 21 home runs and is batting .276. Tommy Pham is 6-for-28 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .238 batting average, 6.94 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rays: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (hand), Avisail Garcia: (right oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).