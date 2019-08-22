Dodgers host Blue Jays, aim to build on Buehler’s solid outing

Toronto Blue Jays (52-77, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-44, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (4-1, 4.20 ERA) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (8-8, 4.18 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Toronto.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Dodgers are 50-16 on their home turf. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .396.

The Blue Jays are 27-38 on the road. Toronto is hitting a collective .237 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .277. The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Pedro Baez earned his seventh victory and Max Muncy went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Tim Mayza took his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 70 extra base hits and is batting .316. Muncy is 9-for-33 with two doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 23 home runs and is batting .238. Bo Bichette is 12-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .297 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).