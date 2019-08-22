Richards’ triple leads Vermont to 3-0 win over Lowell

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Kevin Richards hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 3-0 win over the Lowell Spinners on Thursday.

The triple by Richards scored Logan Davidson, Dustin Harris, and Kyle McCann and provided all the offense for Vermont.

Richard Morban (2-1) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Kelvin Sanchez (2-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Spinners were blanked for the third time this season, while the Lake Monsters' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.