Madrigal, Collins lead Charlotte to 4-2 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nick Madrigal hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Zack Collins homered as the Charlotte Knights defeated the Durham Bulls 4-2 on Thursday. The Knights swept the four-game series with the win.

The double by Madrigal started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Knights a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Luis Robert hit a sacrifice fly and Collins hit a solo home run.

Following the big inning, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Michael Perez hit an RBI single and Dalton Kelly drew a bases-loaded walk.

Charlotte starter Dylan Covey (2-1) picked up the win after scattering six hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kenny Rosenberg (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.

Nate Lowe doubled and singled for the Bulls.