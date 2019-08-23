Barrosa’s single leads Hillsboro over Eugene in 10 innings

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Jorge Barrosa hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hillsboro Hops to a 3-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday. With the victory, the Hops swept the three-game series.

Kevin Lachance scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Barrosa.

The Hops tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Andy Yerzy hit an RBI single, bringing home Jesus Marriaga.

Reliever Liu Fuenmayor (1-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. Aneuris Rosario (0-2) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the Northwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Edmond Americaan doubled and singled twice for the Emeralds.

Hillsboro improved to 12-3 against Eugene this season.