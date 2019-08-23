2 minor league players suspended for drug violations

Two minor league players in the Dominican Summer League have each been suspended 72 games for drug violations.

The commissioner's office announced the penalties Friday.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Francisco Benitez was suspended after a positive test for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

Kansas City outfielder Jarvis Martinez was penalized following a positive test for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There have been 39 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program. Seven players have been penalized under the major league program.