Enlow, Miranda carry Fort Myers to 8-3 win over Palm Beach
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Miranda had two hits and two RBI, and Blayne Enlow allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 innings as the Fort Myers Miracle defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-3 on Friday.
Enlow (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing one run.
Fort Myers took the lead in the first when Miranda hit a two-run double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ernie De La Trinidad.
Austin Gomber (0-1) allowed three runs and got one out in the Florida State League game.
With the win, Fort Myers improved to 10-2 against Palm Beach this season.
