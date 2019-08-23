Chang hits two homers as Columbus defeats Toledo 15-7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Yu Chang hit two of the Columbus Clippers' five home runs in a 15-7 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday.

Connor Marabell, Ka'ai Tom and Bobby Bradley also homered for the Clippers.

The home runs by Chang, both two-run shots, came in the third off Spenser Watkins and in the fifth off Trent Szkutnik.

Columbus starter Jordan Stephens (4-7) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Watkins (5-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 12 runs and 12 hits over four innings.