Hamilton’s hit in 14th gives Braves 2-1 win over Mets

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, right, hits a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Billy Hamilton singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning for his first hit as a Brave, and Atlanta beat the New York Mets 2-1 Friday night for its sixth straight win despite yet another sensational game by Jacob deGrom.

The Mets tied a major league record by striking out 26 batters — including 13 by deGrom — but had their five-game winning streak end.

At 21, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. became the second-youngest player with a 30-homer, 30-steal season. Only Mike Trout did it faster than Acuña.

Hamilton's grounder off Jeurys Familia (4-2) was just out of reach for diving second baseman Joe Panik, allowing Tyler Flowers to score from third.

DeGrom homered and struck out eight straight batters during one dominant stretch, pitching seven innings of one-run ball.

Luke Jackson (7-2) pitched two scoreless innings to win. Mark Melancon delivered a 1-2-3 14th to close out the 4 hour, 37-minute game for his fifth save.

MARLINS 19, PHILLIES 11

MIAMI (AP) — Starlin Castro homered twice and drove in five runs, and Miami spotted Philadelphia a seven-run lead before rallying to score their most runs ever at Marlins Park.

Isan Díaz hit a three-run homer, Harold Ramirez and Neil Walker each had three hits and drove in two, and John Berti also went deep for the Marlins, who pounded out 19 hits and have won six of their last seven over the Phillies.

Philadelphia led 7-0 in the third thanks in part to Scott Kingery's three-run triple and Corey Dickerson's two-run double. It was the first time the Phillies have blown a 7-0 lead since August 2003 at Montreal, when they led 8-0.

The Marlins tied it in the bottom of the third. All seven runs were charged to Vince Velasquez, who only recorded one out in the inning. Ramirez's two-run single made it 7-4 and Díaz's three-run homer drew the Marlins even.

Tyler Kinley (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Philadelphia reliever Nick Pivetta (4-6) allowed five runs, one earned, in 2 1/3 innings.

ASTROS 5, ANGELS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke won his fourth straight start since being traded to Houston and Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to send the Astros past Los Angeles.

Greinke (14-4) allowed 10 hits, but just three runs — two earned — in 6 2/3 innings. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner came over in a July 31 trade with Arizona.

Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth to get a save for the fifth time in six games and give him 31 this season.

Los Angeles starter José Suarez (2-5) gave up seven hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings to lose his fourth straight decision.

NATIONALS 9, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez pitched one-hit ball into the ninth inning and helped himself with two perfectly placed bunts, leading Washington past Chicago.

Washington had a short turnaround with an afternoon start after its 7-1 victory at Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Nationals didn't arrive in Chicago until early Friday morning, but their loaded lineup looked as if it got more than enough rest.

Juan Soto and Adam Eaton homered as Washington improved to 13-4 in its last 17 games, putting pressure on NL East-leading Atlanta and strengthening its position atop the wild card standings.

Chicago had won five in a row, but it was unable to overcome a shaky start by Jon Lester (10-9) and another rough performance at the plate.

Sánchez (8-6) allowed one earned run while improving to 8-0 in his last 16 starts.

CARDINALS 8, ROCKIES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and drove in three runs, and St. Louis beat Colorado.

The Cardinals moved back into first place in the NL Central, one-half game ahead of the Chicago Cubs, who lost to Washington earlier Friday. The Cardinals have won five of six and 11 of 14.

Flaherty (8-6) allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He has allowed one earned run in his past 34 innings and has won four straight decisions.

Peter Lambert (2-4) lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up six hits and four runs (two earned).

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brad Hand bounced back from his recent struggles to record his 30th save, Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer and Cleveland beat Kansas City.

The All-Star closer, who had blown three consecutive saves, gave up a leadoff single to Alex Gordon in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Cheslor Cuthbert bounced into a double play, extending his hitless streak to 0 for 39, and Bubba Starling grounded out to end the game.

Lindor hit his 22nd homer, a blast to right field off Jakob Junis (8-12) to give Cleveland a 4-0 lead.

Rookie Zach Plesac (7-4) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jordan Lyles was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings for Milwaukee, and reliever Devin Williams gave up a bloop single with two outs in the seventh.

Lyles (8-8) was taken out after throwing 99 pitches. He struck out five and allowed just two walks, both to Christian Walker.

Williams relieved and retired his first two batters before Walker looped a single into shallow center field.

Four Milwaukee pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Eric Thames and Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (9-13) allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Ketel Marte broke up Milwaukee's shutout bid with an RBI single in the ninth against Jeremy Jeffress.

WHITE SOX 8, RANGERS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease settled down after a tough start, Yoán Moncada hit a two-run homer for the second straight night and Chicago beat Texas.

Adam Engel added two RBIs as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games.

Cease (3-6) gave up three-run shot to Willie Calhoun in the first, but the 23-year-old right-hander set a career high with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Texas right-hander Lance Lynn (14-9) allowed seven runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also struck out 10 while dropping his third straight decision.

PIRATES 3, REDS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pablo Reyes hit a game-ending RBI single, driving in pinch-runner Joe Musgrove, and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh won for just the ninth time in 39 games since the All-Star break by chipping away at Reds closer Raisel Iglesias (2-9).

The Pirates put together three straight singles to start the ninth, the last a flare to shallow center by Adam Frazier that scored pinch-runner Erik Gonzalez. A sacrifice bunt by Jacob Stallings moved Musgrove to third and Reyes sent a drive to the gap in left-center to give Pittsburgh its eighth straight home victory over the Reds.

Felipe Vázquez (4-1) picked up the win by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.

RAYS 7, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Meadows hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, Trevor Richards shined in his second start with Tampa Bay and the Rays beat Baltimore.

Meadows hit a 2-0 pitch from Ty Blach (0-2) deep into the center-field seats to send Tampa Bay to its fourth straight win over Baltimore.

Tampa Bay has won 11 of its last 12 away games and now sits atop the AL wild-card standings. The Rays' 42-23 road record is the best in the majors.

Richards (1-0) allowed Baltimore two hits and a walk over six shutout innings.

TIGERS 9, TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ronny Rodríguez had three hits, including a grand slam, and Drew VerHagen struck out 11 in a career-high six innings as Detroit beat AL Central-leading Minnesota.

Rodríguez's first career grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning off All-Star Jose Berríos. The drive helped the Tigers, with the worst record in the league, cut Minnesota's lead to 2½ games over Cleveland.

Miguel Sanó and Jake Cave each homered twice for Minnesota.

Berríos (10-7) allowed five runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

VerHagen (4-2) got another chance in the Tigers' beleaguered rotation and had the best outing of his career. He allowed three runs in six innings — his previous high for strikeouts was five against the White Sox on Aug. 6.