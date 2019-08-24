Cipion’s run leads AZL Brewers Blue to 2-1 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Arbert Cipion scored the decisive run on an error in the sixth inning, as the AZL Brewers Blue topped the AZL Giants Black 2-1 on Saturday.

Cipion scored after he hit an RBI single and stole second.

The error capped a two-run inning for the AZL Brewers Blue that started when Cipion hit a single, scoring Victor Vargas.

In the bottom of the first, AZL Giants Black grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Jean Pena that scored Grant McCray.

Abner Uribe (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Deiyerbert Bolivar (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

McCray singled three times, also stealing two bases for the AZL Giants Black.