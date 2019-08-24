Sports
Herrera, Smith carry Salem-Keizer to 4-1 win over Vancouver
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Armani Smith homered and had two hits, and Jasier Herrera allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Vancouver Canadians 4-1 on Friday.
Herrera (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.
Up 2-0 in the sixth, Salem-Keizer added to its lead when Alexander Canario hit a two-run home run.
The Canadians cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Trevor Schwecke hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Will Robertson.
Gabriel Ponce (0-3) went three innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.
With the win, Salem-Keizer improved to 3-1 against Vancouver this season.
