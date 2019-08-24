Brown leads Staten Island to 1-0 win over Aberdeen

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Blakely Brown allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Staten Island Yankees over the Aberdeen IronBirds in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Brown (3-2) struck out five and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After reaching base on an error, David Metzgar advanced to second on a single by Carlos Narvaez and then scored on an error.

Jordan Kipper (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.

The IronBirds were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Aberdeen is 6-3 against Staten Island this season.