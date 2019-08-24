Pujols hits grand slam, leads Kingsport over Bluefield

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Cristopher Pujols hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 9-2 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Saturday.

The grand slam by Pujols came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Mets a 7-1 lead. Later in the inning, Tanner Murphy hit a two-run home run.

Kingsport right-hander Andres German (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lazaro Estrada (2-3) took the tough loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.