Roby’s homer leads Augusta to 5-4 win over Lexington

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Sean Roby hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 5-4 win over the Lexington Legends on Saturday.

The GreenJackets tied the game 4-4 when Franklin Labour hit an RBI single, scoring Tyler Fitzgerald in the fifth.

JJ Santa Cruz (6-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while C.J. Eldred (0-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Legends, John Rave doubled and singled.

Augusta improved to 16-3 against Lexington this season.