Roper, Comas carry Great Falls to 10-1 win over Missoula

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Anderson Comas homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Kaleb Roper hurled five scoreless innings as the Great Falls Voyagers topped the Missoula Osprey 10-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Roper (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one hit.

Great Falls took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including a double by Sam Abbott that scored Ty Greene.

The Voyagers later added runs in four additional innings to put the game away.

Alex Valdez (1-3) allowed four runs and got two outs in the Pioneer League game.