Casals, Hardin and Silva lead AZL Brewers Blue in win

PHOENIX (AP) -- Danny Casals, Kevin Hardin and Luis Silva each had three hits, as the AZL Brewers Blue beat the AZL Athletics Green 15-5 on Monday.

Casals homered and singled twice, scoring two runs. Hardin homered twice and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.

Down 3-0, the AZL Brewers Blue took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. Hardin hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

AZL Brewers Blue later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run fifth, when Hardin hit a three-run home run to help put the game away.

Jeyner Baez (1-3) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Jose Dicochea (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Jhoan Paulino doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the AZL Athletics Green.