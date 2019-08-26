Channell, Simson advance to match play in US Senior Amateur

Old Chatham Golf Club is a 7,234 yard, 18-hole championship course set in 400 acres of protected woodlands in a section of the Triangle’s rolling hills northeast of Jordan Lake USGA

For the first time in 52 years, three players shared medalist honors in the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship at Old Chatham Golf Club.

Dean Channell of Cary, Doug Hanzel and Michael McCoy all posted 2-under 142 during the 36-hole stroke-play qualifying, which ended Sunday. Match play began Monday at Old Chatham.

Among those advancing to match play was Paul Simson of Raleigh, a two-time U.S. Senior Amateur winner. Simson rebounded from a 5-over 77 in the first qualifying round to shoot a 3-under 69 on Sunday.

Channell, the 18-hole leader, followed a 4-under 68 with a 74. A par-save from a greenside bunker on No. 18, statistically the hardest hole in stroke play, earned him a share of medalist honors.

“It’s fun. If you get to go to one of these it’s a cool deal,” said Channell, 59. “I am not like Paul Simson with 67 of them, I have played in eight. It might be the last for me so getting to go is cool.”

Simson, 68, has now qualified for match play in all 13 of his Senior Amateur starts.

“We’re in and that’s the key,” Simson said. “I was going to be very disappointed if I didn’t make it.”

Defending champion Jeff Wilson, of Fairfield, Calif., easily qualified for match play at even-par 144. A 9-for-3 playoff for the final spots in match play set for Monday morning.

Two-time USGA champion Marvin (Vinny) Giles, of Richmond, Va., is in the playoff. At 76 years, 7 months and 20 days, Giles would be the oldest competitor to qualify for match play in Senior Amateur history.