Josephina’s sacrifice fly leads Florida over Charlotte in 10 innings

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Kevin Josephina hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Florida Fire Frogs to a 5-4 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Monday.

Drew Lugbauer scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Jefrey Ramos.

The Fire Frogs had three relievers combine to throw six scoreless innings in the victory. Sean McLaughlin (3-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Simon Rosenblum-Larson (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Despite the loss, Charlotte is 4-1 against Florida this season.