Strunc, Johnston lift Batavia over Williamsport 10-0

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Jack Strunc doubled and singled twice, driving in five runs as the Batavia Muckdogs topped the Williamsport Crosscutters 10-0 on Monday.

Troy Johnston reached base four times for Batavia.

In the bottom of the first, Batavia put up five runs, including a two-run single by Julian Infante. The Muckdogs then added four runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth. In the fifth, Strunc drove in three runs and Milton Smith II drove in one, while Strunc hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Batavia starter Julio Frias (5-3) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Chris Micheles (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing five runs and five hits while only recording a single out.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Crosscutters were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Muckdogs' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.