Suarez’s double leads Greenville to 4-3 win over Augusta

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Kervin Suarez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 4-3 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday.

The double by Suarez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Drive a 2-1 lead before Jonathan Ortega hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Drive tacked on another run in the seventh when Suarez hit an RBI single, scoring Everlouis Lozada.

Augusta saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mikey Edie hit an RBI double and Logan Wyatt hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth to cut the Greenville lead to 4-3.

Devon Fisher (1-2) got the win in relief while Ryan Walker (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.