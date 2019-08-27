Mitchell, Fennell lead Myrtle Beach to 8-5 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Kevonte Mitchell hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Grant Fennell scored two runs as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Potomac Nationals 8-5 on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Pelicans and a three-game winning streak for the Nationals.

The home run by Mitchell scored Fennell to give the Pelicans a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 6-1, the Nationals cut into the deficit with three runs in the seventh inning, including a single by Aldrem Corredor that scored Jack Sundberg.

The Pelicans extended their lead in the eighth when Mitchell hit a two-run single.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Jeffrey Passantino (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nick Raquet (10-9) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.