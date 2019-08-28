Hernandez’s single leads AZL Rangers to 5-3 win over AZL Dodgers Mota

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 5-3 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Wednesday.

The single by Hernandez capped a three-run inning and gave the AZL Rangers a 5-3 lead after Keithron Moss hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Cal Hehnke (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Daniel Cruz (5-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Dodgers Mota, Albert Suarez homered and singled twice. Imanol Vargas homered and singled.

AZL Rangers improved to 4-2 against AZL Dodgers Mota this season.